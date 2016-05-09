Surfing, Crocs & Sandals: Here’s All The Things You Ought To Do In Mahabalipuram

On your way to Mahabalipuram, hop off at the Madras Crocodile Bank for a face-to-face with a legion of crocodiles. The brainchild of leading herpetologist Romulus Whitaker, the bank was started to save the mugger and saltwater crocodiles, and the gharial from going extinct. The bank is also home to reptiles, lizards, and turtles. You can drop by during feeding sessions, weekend night safaris, and even interact with baby pythons, crocodiles, and turtles during your here.

Where: No. 4, Mahabalipuram

Price: INR 35 for adults, INR 10 for children below ten years

Contact: 044 27472447

Timings: 8.30am-5.30pm, Mondays are holidays

