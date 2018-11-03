Not Catching A Flight But Near KIAL? Here's What You Can Do While There

How many times have you complained about how far our darling Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) is? If you’re like us, then it’s probably every single time you either had to catch a flight, returned from a holiday or had to go pick/drop someone from it. And at about 40 kms from town centre, it’s understandable. But what if we told you, that instead of just going to the airport and back, you could make a day of it with some pretty cool activities (golf or zorbing, anyone?), sites and spas in the area? Now you’re wondering why you didn’t think of it earlier! See, Devanahalli isn’t so bad after all!