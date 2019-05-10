While your favourite mall in Koramangala probably has everything from apparel, jewellery and footwear to food and games under one roof, where do you turn to when you want something different? Not too far, actually. Because, barely a kilometre away is the regional bookstore and cultural space, Atta Galatta. Bringing together over 10,000 books (in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and English), cultural events (think poetry and book readings, storytelling sessions, and plays), coffee and even snacks, this is where you can get your fix of art and culture. Along with a great ambience that just makes you want to sit down and lose yourself in a book! Read more about it here.