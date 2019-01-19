Bored Of Shopping On Brigade Road? Here Are Five Other Things You Can Do Here Instead!

Now we know, that Glasgow Computers isn’t the only gadget repair store in town, but they stock some hard to find pieces of tech and software for your computer (especially gamers) and consoles. Need a game for a PS4? They’ll have (or know where to source) it. Need a second (or third) console for that periodic gaming sesh? They've got them, and wireless ones too! Cracked your six year old laptop’s screen? They can get it fixed in less than 24 hours in most cases, so you can drop of your gadget there, enjoy your day at Brigade road, and pick it up as good as new on your way home!

