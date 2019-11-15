Don't Miss Out On Some Amazing Vegetarians Delicacies At Street Storyss!

Street Storyss is a cafe newly opened near Indiranagar. The cafe is popularly known to serve vegetarian food. Space gives us a cozy vibe with fascinating murals. They've been inspired by the street food, curate them and serve it to you. The presentation of their food is extraordinary and it'll surely make you guess the ingredients on the plate! Here are some of my absolute favourites that you shouldn't miss. 1. Compressed watermelon & Lychee- This dish looks fancy and consists of cut watermelons and basil leaves. It would be great if it had less pepper. 2. Avocado Mousse- A papdi chat consisting of avocado mousse, tomato, and onions. 3. Nimbu Pani- This comes with a refreshing twist of pomegranates which is a perfect start to your main course. 4. Pan-Fried Dim Sum- The best, I must say. Even better when had with the chutney and the dip. 5. Thai Corn Cake- Delicious, but heavy. If you don't really care about your diet, eat as much as you can and don't regret. 6. The Rocket- Cheesy pizza comprising of wafers and basil leaves. Make sure to sprinkle enough Oregon. 7. Mumbai Chilli Paneer- A fried rice consisting of Paneer, spring onions, cabbage, etc. 8. Rajma Ghee Khichdi- Even if you hate Khichdi, I bet you'll love this one! A pot filled with Rajma Khichdi that is served with ghee. Most definitely delicious! 9. Chocolate story- If you want to chill with your friends and confused about what to eat, this dessert comprises popcorns, brownies and chocolate ice cream which is a combination of sweet and savory. A perfect balance indeed! 10. Frozen Gulkand Kheer- Not a sweet person in general, but I fell in love with this dish! Made of rose milk, this dish also has chunks of Gulkand served on it. Make sure you make enough space in your tummy to have this!