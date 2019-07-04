Tomato Basil Bruschetta, Crazy Cocktails & More At This Adorable Cafe

I recently attended a Pizza making workshop hosted by By Chance and this visit also gave me an opportunity to try their food and drinks. To start, I like the whole vibe of the place, especially the outside sitting with all the greenery around. For the food: - I really liked their pizzas, especially the veg farmhouse pizza. - loved the Tomato Basil Bruschetta, it was absolutely delicious! - Hanna's Al Ajillo: A prawn dish which was so well cooked and seasoned perfectly. I loved it. - Seafood Croquet: They are something I've not tried before and loved it. - Lemon Chicken: This was cooked Asian/Chinese style and I really liked it. They also have some amazing range of cocktails and I liked the Strawberry Chocolate Martini and the gin-based cocktails. Overall I had a great first experience and highly recommend their pizzas, the staff is humble and pricing is very decent. It was a really special visit too as I made my first pizza here. So do go here for a nice pizza and cocktails with your girls and have a gala time!