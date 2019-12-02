Coffee Snobs, You Need To Make This Cafe In Koramangala Your Home

If you're a coffee-lover living in Koramangala, look no further than Third Wave Coffee Roasters in Koramangala. The space has been done up thoughtfully and with taste (we got a very hipster vibe). Asymmetrical wooden furniture, lots of lights, and the main brew area where coffee is made in various contraptions. We sat out in a really lovely balcony with a long-running bench on one side and tables and chairs. We definitely took down some design inspiration with their funky industrial lights and admired their beautiful ceramics.

Well, coming to the coffee of course: it is done in not one but four ways: Aeropress, French press, Chemex and pour-overs. They also do cappuccinos, espressos and lattes (flat white included) with soy milk, flavoured hot and cold coffee, and hot chocolate. We highly recommend the Rosemary Lavender Sea Salt Mocha. We tried their fries, which surprise, surprise wasn’t the frozen kind, but were made fresh and tasted great.