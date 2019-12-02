This Andhra Restaurant Doing It Right, Drop By Samaikya!

Andhra food makes me sceptic as most of the restaurants don't know how to balance the spices and bring out the taste out of the dishes. This is what surprised me the most about Samaikya, a place that's celebrating Andhra heritage in it's all glory. They have mastered the craft of not letting the heat from chilly ruin your taste buds. Had gone here for dinner with a bunch of friends and we all can vouch for the fact that we couldn't find fault in even a single item from the menu. Whether it was the soup or starters like the Spicy chicken lollipop, Pomfret fry or Cauliflower with a twist using Andhra spices, every dish was spot on. My main favourite was the main course that served us slowly cooked mutton with such succulent pieces that the meat was just falling off the bone and that gravy. Also tried a Paneer curry which was nothing like anything I have had before. The best was yet again the Ulvacharu biryani, which had the proper dum biryani flavours and was served also in the traditional earthen pot. Ended on a sweet note with two delicious desserts. Overall I loved my experience. Ambience 4/5 Service 4.5/5 Taste 5/5 Value for money 4.5/5