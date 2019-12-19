This Bakery In Koramangala Has The Best Cheesecake & Apple Pie

Stumbled upon this beautiful and cozy The Humble Pie Bakery in Koramangala 4th Block. The interiors of the place are neatly done. The name of the place is apt as the host is equally humble. We ordered cheesecake, apple pie, and pink lemonade. The cheesecake is by far the best cheesecake in Bangalore and can be topped with their in-house jam and compote collection such as blueberry, strawberry, fig and orange, plum and kiwi. We had apple pie along with vanilla ice cream and caramel and it was delicious. They have a collection of desserts like Nutella and chocolate cheesecake, Tarts and Pies, Brownies, Puffs, Savoury Pies along with Coffee and other Beverages. They customize everything in their menu to different sizes on prior ordering. P.S. The best thing was they use eco-friendly newspaper bags.