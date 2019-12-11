Catch Up With Your Friends Over Some Fancy Cocktails At Harry's

Many restaurants keep on opening up and closing down in the Koramangala area, but Harry's has been there for a while now and they are surely doing well. I went to this place on a weekday afternoon when the place wasn't crowded. Coming to the ambience, the place looks good and there's plenty of seating space available. It seems like a good place to chill after a long day. The service, it could have been better. Even though the place wasn't crowded, there weren't any waiters available around our seating space. So I had to get up and look for waiters each time I needed any help. So, that can be improved. Otherwise, the waiters were well behaved and courteous. Lastly, the food and drinks were quite good. They were presented nicely and also tasted good. Mac n Cheese with Bacon was definitely the "star of the day" and it's A MUST TRY for sure! Overall, it seems like a good place to have fun and lighten your mood.