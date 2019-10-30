Dinner With Your Fam At This New Barbeque Outlet In Marathahalli!

The Big Barbeque: New place alert! This is a nice place to dine as unlike other Barbeque joints, this is not a small place. These guys are very spacious and offer a huge spread. They are here to stay. USP: 1. Spacious so doesn't feel smoky inside; Love the ventilation too 2. Separate smoking room for people who want to have a quick smoke between meals 3. Valet Parking available; convenient location on ORR4. 4 dining slots thru the day and seating capacity of 260 5. Huge area for kids to play too and for people to be seated when there is a waiting 6. Scrumptious spread 7. Bar counter 8. Reasonably priced considering the taste, quality and variety 9. Dance floor with celebration area; the staff do a nice jig if there is a celebration 10. Peppy music Talking about the spread, they have live chaat counter and I loved their Sev papdi and Raj Kachori. They also have live pasta counter and freshly bakes pizzas. I love the veg thin crust pizza. They serve the grill and starters on the table. Love their crispy corn, paneer and mushroom tandoor items. They also offer Naati speciality (local foods) which is unique. They offer dim sums and cold seafood apart from the live wish grill which again has a lot of items to choose from. Their main course has some amazing dishes like Punjabi Soya chaap masala, rajma, biryani, egg, chicken etc. To have a happy ending to the meal, they offer a huge range of Indian and western desserts not to forget the ice cream and kulfi. I loved their kheer and halwa. Also, the cold stone ice cream was delicious. They also have a kiddie section where kids can choose from french fries, cheese balls to name a few. Taste - Perfect Service - Excellent Overall - Must visit. Ideal for corporate lunches/dinners, celebrations, family gathering etc.