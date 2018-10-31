This Boutique Company Will Make Any Event Seem Like A Dream Come True

Started by event stylists and curators, Sonal Bhuwalka and Priyanka Chapekar, Atara Events is a boutique company that does events and how. Known for gorgeous decor that ranges from simple colour themes to elaborate global travel, but without being tacky, they also do gifts, games, entertainment and gourmet food. Since they're take care of everything, you just need to show up, have a good time and be a guest at your town party. Of course, sign the cheque on your way out! What we love most most is that they're highly approachable and you can give them your vague ideas. They'll take it to the next level. We've seen their decor and arrangements for engagements (where it was subtle and romantic), cute Halloween party for kids with all the makings of a scary house and even an elegant 60th birthday. They're versatile and take their party planning seriously. Oh, baby showers are the cutest, if done by these ladies! If you're looking to them for weddings then only go to them for small and intimate ones right now. Corporate events are also part of their portfolio but they do fun and engaging events. So don't expect boring stuff here.