Started by event stylists and curators, Sonal Bhuwalka and Priyanka Chapekar, Atara Events is a boutique company that does events and how. Known for gorgeous decor that ranges from simple colour themes to elaborate global travel, but without being tacky, they also do gifts, games, entertainment and gourmet food. Since they're take care of everything, you just need to show up, have a good time and be a guest at your town party. Of course, sign the cheque on your way out! What we love most most is that they're highly approachable and you can give them your vague ideas. They'll take it to the next level. We've seen their decor and arrangements for engagements (where it was subtle and romantic), cute Halloween party for kids with all the makings of a scary house and even an elegant 60th birthday. They're versatile and take their party planning seriously. Oh, baby showers are the cutest, if done by these ladies! If you're looking to them for weddings then only go to them for small and intimate ones right now. Corporate events are also part of their portfolio but they do fun and engaging events. So don't expect boring stuff here.
This Boutique Company Will Make Any Event Seem Like A Dream Come True
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost
Basic prices for this start at INR 30,000 for simple events. Then of course, depending on your budget, you can go all out!
Pro-Tip
Sonal and Priyanka are happy to take your suggestions and turn them into magical events. We love that they are upfront about pricing. So if you want quality stuff at your party, wedding, baby shower or any other event, then make sure you have a proper budget as they source lovely trinkets to make it all perfect.
