Just Brew It

I loved this Cute Blue Tokai Coffee roasters when I was in Delhi. So, I was super excited when they finally opened at the outlet in VR Bengaluru, Whitefield, Bangalore. Their coffee is really good. You should try their pour-over coffee if you like your coffee black. We also tried their flat white which was a smooth blend with not too much milk and a rich coffee flavour. Their menu is not very vast so it’s easier to choose. We tried the marinated chicken and charred bell peppers, it was cooked properly and was flavoured with mild spices and herbs, and was filling too. We also tried the banana pancakes which were fluffy and mildly sweet. Good for people who don’t like very sweet pancakes. Though I miss the attached bookshops that they usually have in Delhi, but I liked their ambience. It is comfortable and has enough seating. If you are a freelancer or would like to take a break from your office atmosphere, then you can go here and sit and work and also enjoy a cup of coffee.