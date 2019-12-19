This Eatery In Basavanagudi Is Famous For Its Authentic Kolhapuri Non-Veg Dishes!

Looking to explore what Maharashtrian cuisine has to offer? Head to Kollapuri's for a dose of spicy, meaty Kolhapuri fare. If you aren’t too familiar with Maharashtrian cuisine, you’ll be surprised to that it can be further divided into cuisines like Saoji, Kolhapuri, Saraswat Brahmin, Malvani and more. While Malvani cuisine from the Konkan coast is the most popular in Karnataka. Kohlapuri cuisine is just as diverse and sought after. On one of our rambles at Basavanagudi, we came across Kollapuri’s – a hole-in-the-wall eatery which has been serving Kolhapuri dishes for more than two decades. While Basavanagudi is known to be a paradise for vegetarians and street food lovers, this eatery caters to those who love meat. Head here for a taste of no-frills home-style Kholapuri food which includes popular dishes like Kollapuri’s Chicken Biryani, Tamda Ras, Chicken Raja and Mutton Chops. A special mention has to be made for their popular Chilli Chicken (no, not the chindian kind) which is known to especially spicy from the Maharashtrian mix of 56 spices. Team the gravy dishes with their special Masala Chapati and you are good to go. Once you finish the meal, you will be a served a glass of rasam (yes!), an example of food is influenced by the surroundings; we are in South-Western India after all.