This Garden Themed Restaurant With Elegant Decor Should Be Your Go-To Place

The Rogue Elephant most certainly is a hidden gem located in Basavanagudi. This is a garden themed outdoor seating restaurant. Surrounded with lush greenery, clean, very calm, pleasant and peaceful environment. The ambience of this place is very minimal yet elegant, the service is surprisingly quick. The cuisine served here is Italian and Asian. Started with Mango, Avocado & Almond salad, Very refreshing and healthy, slices of Mango and Avocado with roasted almonds and raisins topped on lettuce and sprinkled with honey and spices. Would highly recommend it. Falafel with tabbouleh and hummus, Fan of Lebanese food, then this is a must try dish, one of the best hummus in the city. Served with fresh Tabbouleh. Fettuccine alfredo pasta, a white sauce pasta, the creamy cheesy flavours just a delight! Homestyle mutton curry with seasoned rice would highly recommend, this dish actually reminded me of mutton curry that's prepared in my house, very good flavours and spices, just amazing. Finally for desserts had Carrot cake & Ice cream and Strawberry pannacotta, do not miss the strawberry pannacotta, it's a seasonal dessert which is just a treat!! Bon Appetit!!