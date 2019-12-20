This Gastropub Makes Everything So Deliciously Awesome

21st Amendment is the new Gastropub in town that ticks all the boxes. The ambience is a mix of industrial & modern with a little bit of quirk. On a cool weekday evening, a bunch of us visited this wonderful rooftop pub, bang on Indra Nagar 100 Feet Road. While we settled Diem with the drinks and a few starters on the way, we were offered their signature Virginia Crema De La Amandine Zuppa, a nice bowl of roasted pumpkin creme soup, with some delicious almond chive creme purée & veggies. I absolutely loved the soup, it was perfection in a bowl. It is a must-have, irrespective of whether you are here just for a few drinks or for an elaborate meal. I had the Wonder Law from their Welcome To Namma Bangalore cocktails with quirky names of Bangalore icons. Wonder Law is a deliciously strong Whisky cocktail infused with popcorn syrup & smoked cheese, it was quite strong and potent but only a mild flavour of popcorn. Well, we all know An apple a day keeps the doctor doc away, here it was the name of a delicious fresh crispy apple salad. It was a wonderful mix of green apple & Fiji apples tossed with some rocket leaves, and a honey mustard dressing, that beautifully cut through the sweetness of the apples. The next was a super crispy Paneer Ghattari, a beautiful bar of paneer, crumb coated & deep-fried, served on a bed of spicy Tawa Masala. This was delicious, a must-try here, comes highly recommended. For mains, we ordered two & decided to share along with a portion of Ministry of kulcha, which was assorted mini Indian bread with stuffing. The first main we had was Paneer - Qasar - E - Pukhthan, which was a wonderful stuffed paneer steak, bathing in a rich pista laced gravy. The gravy was absolutely delicious & super yumm, just loved it so much, I almost finished it off with the accompanying bread. The second main was a Singapore Pepper Paneer, absolutely gorgeous dish loved it but loved the other main more than anything. For desserts, we loved both the decadent Bulgarian Coconut Soufflé and 007 & half Local Bond. The coconut soufflé was very airy & light, tastefully some subdued coconut flavours with a rich soft coconut Barfi layer in the boot, absolutely celebrating the complex flavours of the coconut with some bling. The 007 & Half Local Bond was a delicious Raggi Mudde Brownie with some deep-fried Neer dose cigars stuffed with Gajar Halwa, an amalgamation of global cuisine with some delicious Indian fusion that I loved & cherished. I know this place is new, they also had another party that booked the entire place, however service was impeccably maintained, Alvin took care of all our needs and kept us engaged. I would come back to this place just for the delicious food they serve, and with such a wide menu, am gonna be coming here very often, for sure.