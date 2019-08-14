This Giant Food And Drinks Hub Is Stealing Our Hearts. Check Out Now!

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Heartbreaker

HSR, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

411, 27th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

Shortcut

Are you a person who loves gastronomical experiences in spacious hubs with feet-tapping music, live gigs and composed services? Here is the perfect place for you! ‘Heartbreak’ club placed right in the heart of the bustling HSR area, is a 4 floor hub of exquisite ambiance and gourmet possibilities. Does that not sound like our next hit-spot?

What Makes It Awesome?

It is the most sought-after, simple yet elegant set-up for that family dinner you have decided to have on your pay day or a nibbling session with your friends. Are you a pizza lover who likes to conclude the platter with Dal Makhni? This place will keep you the perfect company! A whole variety of highly appealing gastronomic delights at a value for money is what they offer. Get your hands on their Cheese balls and Thai dishes while sipping on a fusion ‘Spicy Mojito’ or ‘Sparks Fly’. Doesn’t that sound fancy?

What more? They offer a special discount to college students on all days of the week for those money crunch days. Yasss!

Pro-tip

While you are here, don’t forget to find your desired spot from a variety of seatings on each floor. Also, indulge in their gastro cocktails to make most of the flavours offered. You can also find them on Facebook.

Bars

Heartbreaker

HSR, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

411, 27th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default