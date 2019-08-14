This Giant Food And Drinks Hub Is Stealing Our Hearts. Check Out Now!

Are you a person who loves gastronomical experiences in spacious hubs with feet-tapping music, live gigs and composed services? Here is the perfect place for you! ‘Heartbreak’ club placed right in the heart of the bustling HSR area, is a 4 floor hub of exquisite ambiance and gourmet possibilities. Does that not sound like our next hit-spot?
Are you a person who loves gastronomical experiences in spacious hubs with feet-tapping music, live gigs and composed services? Here is the perfect place for you! ‘Heartbreak’ club placed right in the heart of the bustling HSR area, is a 4 floor hub of exquisite ambiance and gourmet possibilities. Does that not sound like our next hit-spot?
What Makes It Awesome?
It is the most sought-after, simple yet elegant set-up for that family dinner you have decided to have on your pay day or a nibbling session with your friends. Are you a pizza lover who likes to conclude the platter with Dal Makhni? This place will keep you the perfect company! A whole variety of highly appealing gastronomic delights at a value for money is what they offer. Get your hands on their Cheese balls and Thai dishes while sipping on a fusion ‘Spicy Mojito’ or ‘Sparks Fly’. Doesn’t that sound fancy?
What more? They offer a special discount to college students on all days of the week for those money crunch days. Yasss!
While you are here, don’t forget to find your desired spot from a variety of seatings on each floor. Also, indulge in their gastro cocktails to make most of the flavours offered. You can also find them on Facebook.
