This Gorgeous Restaurant Will Take You To Italy With Its Delicious Food!

Casual Dining

Ambrosia

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
15/3-A, Dr. Vishnuvardhan Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ambrosia is very popular among college students. The pleasant indoor-outdoor seating, with quality food and tasty drinks, ensure that you have the best time possible. It tops our lists of the perfect place for a date or a weekend get-together with the family. Oh, btw there's a small fountain too! This place is kinda special to us, for the plate featured in our logo if from Ambrosia.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

