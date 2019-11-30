This Gorgeous Restaurant Will Take You To Italy With Its Delicious Food!

Ambrosia is very popular among college students. The pleasant indoor-outdoor seating, with quality food and tasty drinks, ensure that you have the best time possible. It tops our lists of the perfect place for a date or a weekend get-together with the family. Oh, btw there's a small fountain too! This place is kinda special to us, for the plate featured in our logo if from Ambrosia.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
