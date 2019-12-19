Located in a crowded complex on Narayana Pillai Street, that's just off Comm Street, the Bengal Hand Embroidery store is spread across two shops and is packed to the rafters with ethic wear and home linen featuring hand embroidery from the Bengal tradition. You can pick up colourful, cotton sarees and other six yard wonders with a silken feel to them that come adorned with the Kantha stitch. These come in deep purples, maroons, night blues and mustards. You can also pick up plain, white kurtas that are heavily embellished with handwork. They also have adorable frocks for little girls with cutesy embroidered motifs, like butterflies, on them. There other big offering is home linen. If you are tired of all the plastic table spreads and mats, this is a good place to pick up pretty home linen that has a lovely vintage feel to it. Bed sheets and cushion covers are also on offer. Prices start at INR 950.
This Hidden, Comm Street Store Sells Sarees And Home Linen Adorned With Handmade Bengali Embroidery
Because the store is pretty much made up of tall stacks of apparel and linens, it may take you a while to find what you are looking for. Also, service is a bit slow so it's best you visit on a weekday when you can have the store all to yourself.
