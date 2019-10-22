Hotel The Shack: Beautiful ambience, delicious food at a decent price and amazing service. This place is a hidden gem in Ramamurthy Nagar, It's located in Ramamurthy Nagar main road. Went here for birthday dinner. We called them to book a table for a birthday, they set up a beautiful birthday table and it was amazing. Loved the food and drinks as well. Would recommend the spring fever and Shirley temple from the mocktails menu, really refreshing and tasty at the same time. Would recommend you to try out the fish Tikka and chicken pepper. It's one of the best I ever had. Overall had a nice experience, also you can visit this place if you want to have a classy and simple birthday celebration at a decent price.
Drop By This Hidden Gem To Spend A Beautiful Evening Over Some Amazing Food!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae.
