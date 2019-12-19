Can't Keep Calm! Jaypore Has Opened Its First Store In The City

This online Indian handicraft store has opened its first store in the busy bylanes of Indiranagar. Jaypore handpicks and curates the best designs from artisans and craftsmen across India, bringing beautiful designs to the limelight. They have everything from handmade apparel, jewellery, accessories, home decor, art, and more. They have products from their in-house brand as well as some featured brands. The labels have their own stories to tell which is a breath of fresh air for the handloom industry. The block prints take on contemporary forms, and the designs are not just stylish but comfortable as well. Look out for ajrakh prints, ikat weaves, and kanta work. So this wedding season, ditch the traditional cliches and make your style statement with the boho chic look. #WeddingWows