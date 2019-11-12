This Juice Outlet In Malleshwaram Follows A Zero Wastage Concept!

Eat Raja looks like a normal juice outlet but there is something special about it. No plastic is used at all. The juice that you buy is served in the fruit itself and that's something that I totally loved about the place as that leads to the zero wastage concept The menu here changes every day. The day I visited, what they had on the menu were Guava chilli shots, Watermelon juice and Cucumber lime shots. * Guava chilli shots: The juice was served in the fruit itself plus you get to fill it 3 times for the price mentioned. * Watermelon juice * Cucumber lime shots: You get to fill it 2 times. Price-wise it is totally worth it. Do give it a try if you happen to pass by the place!