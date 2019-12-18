This Little Punjabi Place Is All Known For Its Variety In Chaap

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Punjabi Chaap Corner

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2023-A, 14th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Punjabi Chaap Corner is a place in Indiranagar. It's a small place to hop into and munch the variety of chaap available. They also have a variety of other Chinese foods available on the menu too. I did try their: Lemon chaap Tikka: had lemon flavors in it Achari mushroom Tikka Jaljala chaap: if you are spice lover Tandoori paneer Tikka burger: absolutely soft buns loved it Bindi masala Soya chaap fried rice Aloo onion kulcha: loved having it crispy hot Gazar halwa & jamun: halwa was minimal sweet & good. Jamun could have been softer. Overall a nice place to try different varieties of their chaaps. Though a small place, it has good ambience & hospitality.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

Fast Food Restaurants

Punjabi Chaap Corner

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2023-A, 14th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default