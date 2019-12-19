This New Car Park Is Creating A Buzz For All The Right Reasons

Located opposite the Electronic City RTO, Vintage Car Park park is definitely one of its kind. The most popular and the obvious thing on display here is the huge installation of the vintage cars that include a Benz, Austin 10, Ply Mouth, Beetle and many more, stacked on top of one another. The other structures like the Chota Bheem characters, Mickey Minnie, Horse, Deer and Lion are all made from waste generated by old cars. The other display board around the periphery of the park features the Kannada alphabets and looks great when lit. The amphitheatre is a great place to sit and enjoy some shade. The place is almost always crowded, especially the park and sand area meant for kids to play. There is also a walking track and a community gym in the premise. This place, launched in March, is a great place and promotes the idea of a community to come together and be together. This is a great initiative by BBMP. There is ample parking space around, and there is no entry fee. The eateries outside ( I would recommend the chaat guy and Cafe chai), makes it a great place for an evening outing.