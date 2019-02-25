This New Collection By Luminox Is Ruggedly Handsome

Luminox, known for its pioneering use of self-powered illumination technology, launches the newest addition to the nautical SEA series - the Leatherback Sea Turtle Collection. This is Luminox’s latest lower-priced watch collection targeting a new set of consumers in the Outdoor Market. The Leatherback Sea Turtle collection is being introduced at a lower price point making it accessible to a broader consumer base, but it still has all of the important components that make a Luminox watch lightweight, tough and reliable. Those features include an incredibly strong Carbon Compound case, 10ATM water resistance, scratch resistant mineral crystal and a stainless steel double-gasket protected crown. The classic Luminox case design with the protected crown balanced by an opposite outcropping has been compared to the shape of a turtle, hence the Leatherback Sea Turtle name. The Luminox Light Technology (LLT) provides unmatched night visibility through a self-powered illumination system that lasts up to 25 years without requiring an exterior light source or the push of a button. Traditionally, Luminox watches feature Tritium tubes on every numeral on the watch dial but the new Leatherback Sea Turtle collection provides the same 24/7 visibility that Luminox consumers depend upon while using half as many gas tubes. Rather than all twelve numerals, the Leatherback Sea Turtle watches have six tubes marking 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 & 12 and the bezel illumination at the 12 marker is SuperLumiNova. Always striving for maximum wearability in all circumstances, the signature strap of the Sea Turtle collection is now featuring a loop-lock that guarantees enhanced comfort on the wrist. As a differentiator in the market, the Leatherback Sea Turtle collection is extremely tough, lightweight and retails at a very reasonable and affordable SRP of CHF 240