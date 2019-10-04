This New Vegetarian Place In Koramangala Cannot Be Missed!

Under The Coconut Tree: As the name suggests, this Vegetarian place is under a coconut tree with a huge oven and serving amazing dishes. For starters, the Pav Bhaji here is amazing, served in a different style of Pav cut in straight pieces and the Bhaji is one of a kind and cannot miss. Onion rings are amazing too, and being one of their signatures. Naanza has been a trend for a long time and these people have some amazing ones. Hara Bhara Kebabs were delicious and made to perfection with spice. Burgers are really amazing here and come with a good presentation. Pizza is a must-try!! Had half and half of Fungi and Nawabi, they are absolutely amazing. The classic dessert of Brownie and Icecream is a perfect end for one's meal