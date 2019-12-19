Brides-To-Be, This Newly Launched Store's Collection Is Trousseau Goals

We all know about the small Koskii store in Commercial Street, but they have now expanded and launched their another store on Kamaraj Road. Koskii is an exclusive collection of Indian ethnic occasion-wear with a retailing lineage that is now over a hundred years old, and this store is an ode to their legacy. Spread across 15,000 sq ft of showroom space, the exhibit of the exclusive bridal collection will leave you spoilt for choice. Their collection is an amalgamation of traditional wear and artistically curated designs which are stylish, trendy, bold and chic, ranging from simple ensemble to fine thread embroidery, pearl, kundan, cutadana, tassles, stone,zardosi, sequin works, french knots, net, and gold embellishments. The bridal outfits are stitched in a wide range of colours and different patterns to suit every skin tone and individual needs. Each outfit is beautifully crafted with its own story and stands unique. Rows and rows of designed outfits that include sarees, lehenga, salwar, Anarkali, kurta, blouses, and gowns, will leave you stunned. Outfits for mehendi, reception or cocktail party, you have it all here, if you're part of the bridal band, you and your friends can pick up similar outfits too. Perfect place to be for a bride-to-be.