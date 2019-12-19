From Food To Ambience, This Newly Opened Lounge Is All Things Bombay

This Mumbai based lounge has opened its doors in Bangalore with a fun menu and quirky interiors. Bombay Adda has a humble entrance that takes you to a large expanse of space that will make you exclaim "Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan". With vintage Bollywood posters, dazzling lights, and dingy contemporary interiors that revisit the trends of the 70's, this lounge truly brings a slice of Bombay. Their menu is a mix of global and desi fusion dishes, with local flavours, and funky names. The quintessential Bombay snack, vada pav with Kolhapuri thecha, mirchiwale aloo with papad tacos, gunpowder fish fingers with rasam tartar will steal your heart. The cocktail menu has some quirky names, with unique flavours like Namma G&T, Masala Narangi, Chota Aam Panna, and such. Bombay Adda is worth a visit for all those who miss the vibes of the magical city.