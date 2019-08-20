This Place In Brigade Serves The Best Konkan & Mangalorean Food

Cobaja is a great idea if you wish to try lip-smacking South Indian, Konkan, Mangalorean food. Located in the popular locality of Brigade Road. They're having the Savji and Malnad festival going on now for the whole month of August so if anyone wishes to try some ethnic flavours from the western and southern pockets of India you know where to be. Cobaja has 2 storeys dedicated to itself where the first floor is for indoor dining specifically and a rooftop area for brunching on a good weather day. Don't miss out on the fab wall art from the entrance to the rooftop. The place has been decorated keeping in mind of its native theme. Thus it gives a very homely and earthy vibe. There's traditional music played in the background which simply adds to the beauty of the place. Must-try dishes: •Shimoga Paddu- A burst of beautiful flavours in your mouth when tried with the tangy chutney it is served with. •Usli Platter- this is for all the health freaks out there! It's a salad platter comprising of green grams, chickpeas, cucumber, and lentils. This is healthy, yes but take it from me it doesn't compromise on the taste. Very tasty! •Fish Fry: The masala used was so tangy, flavourful that we had to take multiple servings of the dish to satisfy our taste buds. Highly recommended. •Neer Dosa: Very finely made dosa which almost melts in your mouth. A great accompaniment with almost any gravy dish. • Mutton Ghee Roast/Prawn Ghee Roast: So well made, flavourful, just the correct amount of spicy and just so delicious! Must try! • Keema Balls: also called Kaiman undo is basically meat minced, made into balls and then deep-fried. If you like having a drink with your meal then you can try their cocktails. They are served in adorable quarter bottles and is great taste-wise. Definitely, recommend the Tequila Sunrise and Rum aur Masala Coke!