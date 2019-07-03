This Place Is Pure Bliss Which Serves Vegetarian Meals With A Twist!

The Bangalore Cafe has definitely added lots of charm to the list of pure veg restaurants in the city which targets Modern Indian cuisine. It has a huge space spread across near Shanti Nagar with lots of interesting options in the menu to choose from. They also have marked in the menu to help identify the Jain dishes as well. With huge parking space, it was more like sit back n relax in your car itself. -Not a fan of mushroom, but the Wild Mushroom & Sweet potato soup was too good. MustTry. I like the way the soups are served here. Among starters, They have a wide range of menu to choose from - Being authentic tikkas to some interesting menu preparations. -Crispy Baby Corn on a stick: Must Recommend. The spice masala was perfectly coated all around the baby corn. -Dilli 6 Local: Cute mini kulchas were served well with chickpeas masala. Garnished well with a radish slice. -Paav Bhaji: Yummiest pav bhaji that I had in recent times. Paav just melts in the mouth. Main Course stuck to Ghar Ke Daal Chawal: Not a big fan of it, but this came as a surprise. Daal Chawal is so comforting just like a homemade made meal. Served along with raita makes it a great dish. Definitely recommended to those who are very particular about dining in a veg kitchen as they would feel fewer options to go around with family. Appreciate the management to put up such a huge space in the center of the city with great food options.