This Restaurant Chain From Singapore Has Opened Its First Outlet In India!

Urban Roti: This restaurant has opened its first outlet in India at Indiranagar, Banglore. They already have two branches in Singapore and now starting first in Banglore to capture the Indian market. This place has a perfect colour combination of decor to make their ambience beautiful. There food is so delicious and yummy you must try. We have tried almost everything from their menu and believe me it’s mouthwatering. They have unique mocktails in their menu you should definitely try. We have tried Mango Pinacolada, Hammer of Thor, Tranquil and tropical punch. Their Burnt Garlic Soup so must try. In starter we tried Kele aur Palak k Pakode perfectly suits Banglore weather, Charcoal Stuffed Mushrooms, Trio of Tandoori Broccoli, Crispy corn and Paneer Trilogy, Chilli basil mushroom paneer. All items are freshly cooked and delicious. In main course we tried Dal Makhani, Dal Amritsari, Subz Miloni, Sabz Matka Biryani, Garlic Naan and Butter Naan. Finally, it’s time for desserts, we were almost full but can’t skip desserts. We tasted Gulkand Ki Kheer, XXL Pista Jamun, Walnut Barfi Tart, Blueberry and Vanilla Panacotia. All desserts are unique and in proper taste. If you are a foodie and searching for a place which serves delicious food this place is where you have to head.