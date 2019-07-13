With Dimly Lit Ambience, Check Out This Restro Bar In Indira Nagar

The name of this place might be "Inntense Restrobar", however, on the contrary, it's a great place to chill and relax with your friends. This place is quite big and has two floors. The ambience is nice as well, with dimmed lights all around. Coming to the service, the staff members were very courteous and assisted us in every possible manner. The service was a bit slow but that can be easily overlooked because of their nice behaviour. Lastly, the food was quite tasty and was certainly cooked with high-quality ingredients. We tried several dishes and the ones I liked the most are Pollo Crostini, Gambas Piccante, Tandoori Paneer Steak, Silence of the Lamb (Lamb chops) and Murgh Tikka Masala. These above dishes will not disappoint you. Food- 4.5/5 Service- 4.5/5 Ambience- 4.5/5 Overall- 4.5/5