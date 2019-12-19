Looking For A Wedding Venue? Add This Insta-Worthy Place To Your List

At a time when we are constantly looking at insta-worthy places to visit, and restaurants to eat at, why leave out weddings and parties? Who wouldn't love a beautiful ceremony amidst the peace and tranquillity of the open spaces and lush greenery? Head to the Balan Farms Convention Centre at JP Nagar for a beautiful unconventional celebration and make memories that you can cherish forever. Spread across two acres of an old orchard retaining the ancient fruit-bearing trees and charming landscaped gardens, it's a wooded island of serenity and peace. In a rustic heritage style, the main hall is at the centre, a simple mandapam like old times, the Mangalore tiles set the charm rolling. Elaborate or simple, weddings or corporate events, this open hall is a beautiful backdrop. The venue has a three partitioned single floor space inter-connected to each other - the grand entry area, the graceful courtyard with its distinct water bodies, and the dining space. Facilities: The Main venue - An open-air space with red Mangalore tile roofing, can accommodate around 1,000 guests Vasanthi hall - A closed air-conditioned, soundproof venue with large glass windows and wood panelled walls, for up to 200 guests Rooms - A big cottage with 8 rooms, which are built around a century-old mango tree, it can lodge 50 guests Kitchen - A separate kitchen space to feed some 1,000 guests Temple - A small beautiful temple Parking – Ample parking space for up to 120 cars and 100 two-wheelers Pro tip: The venue also has an in-house team of event managers and caterers. Picture courtesy: Balan Farms Convention Centre