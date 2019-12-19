This Vegan Cafe In Sahakar Nagar Cannot Be Missed!

Depth N Green: As the name indicates, this Mysore based brand is a very deeply conceptualized on Vegan theory. All the dishes available here are vegan with a thorough concept. Have you ever heard about Jackfruit pickle? Here, they have four pickles and this one attracted me for its unique composition and great taste. The cafe believes in fresh ingredients and rich composition. Fully impressed with the place. With a huge variety in Smoothies, I chose a green smoothie, named Romance which included Spinach, Banana, Avacado, bananas, figs and dates. This smoothie alone can turn into a meal. Then came the Mediterranean Sandwich, with in house Hummus and grilled veggies, this made my day. The Spinach Mushroom Cheese sandwich turned to be my favourite. The quantity of mushrooms and onions in here is amazing. This is my pick anytime here. The Desserts were Banana Walnut cake which was Perfectly baked and a vegan cake tasted so well!! Apple Pie is another amazing dessert to have. A huge shout for the Green Tea had here. Perfect to the core and refreshing. Specially made herbs infused in the tea served with honey(only if asked, advised to have without honey). They also make this Kombucha which is another fascinating drink for a healthy lifestyle. With friendly staff, this place is truly amazing.