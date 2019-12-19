Men Say No To Worn-To-Death Styles And Say Hello To This Label's Spiffy Ethnic And Casual Wear

For men who are left with the same style of clothing come rain or shine, Thonje's collection is a breath of fresh air. The wardrobe update will have you ditching your jeans and tee combo for a more ethnic and classy look of a kurta and a dhoti. In fact, you don't entirely have to ditch the jeans, since the label has got shirts (full sleeve and half sleeve) that come in Indian prints and dyes. If you didn't get the hint, it's the semi-casual shirt collection that we are digging. Perfect for work or play, or even to a semi-formal gathering, these shirts come in ikkat prints, indigo, mustard kalamkari, and kantha prints and colours. You can pair them with the dhoti pants that Thonje has or mix it with jeans.

The more ethnic-oriented collection which includes kurtas, dhotis, and Modi jackets are inspired by the familiar and traditional Indian prints, designs, and styles. The kurtas are of two types - regular and 10-button with the 10-button coming in interesting solid colours such as lime, maroon, olive, and turquoise. Nothing like strutting about in one for your next big ethnic event. The jackets are more muted when it comes to designs but nonetheless, they do look cool with their geometric designs and solid colours -- black, blue, white, and grey.

