Tickle Your Tastebuds With The Authentic Iyengar Food

Jai Shreeram Iyengar's Food joint is a small yet worthy place for some tasty and tangy Puliyogare. This new place is run by a small team of youngsters. The menu varies every day. These recipes are passed down to them through generations I'm sure because only then can this authentic taste be maintained. If you are a fan of Puliyogare, then you get it every day. Chow Chow bath, Shavige, Chitranna, Bisibelebath, Pongal, Vangibath are the authentic delicacies you can relish in this small joint.