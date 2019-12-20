Tickle Your Tastebuds With The Authentic Iyengar Food

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Jai Srriram Iyengar's Food

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

9, 6th Cross Road, HV Halli, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Jai Shreeram Iyengar's Food joint is a small yet worthy place for some tasty and tangy Puliyogare. This new place is run by a small team of youngsters. The menu varies every day. These recipes are passed down to them through generations I'm sure because only then can this authentic taste be maintained. If you are a fan of Puliyogare, then you get it every day. Chow Chow bath, Shavige, Chitranna, Bisibelebath, Pongal, Vangibath are the authentic delicacies you can relish in this small joint.

What Could Be Better?

Quantity could get a little better.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Fast Food Restaurants

Jai Srriram Iyengar's Food

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

9, 6th Cross Road, HV Halli, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default