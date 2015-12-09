In-House Nachos (vegetarian), Braised Lamb Shank
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great terrace seating, a side of drama and greasy small bites that pair well with alcohol
What we drank
From the special cocktails menu, we tried the bar’s signature cocktail Three Dots & A Dash, a rum, cherry brandy, cranberry juice and burnt caramel concoction that was not too sweet and quite potent unlike the Zombie Punch. The punch made with rum, brandy and a mix of fruit juices was over sweet and reminded us a bit of a cough syrup. But both cocktails were presented in a rather grand way in wooden contraptions dressed with tropical blooms, alcohol-infused cherries, slices of pineapple and smoke bellowing out of them bowls {thanks to dry ice}.
What we ate
These days we tend to judge a place {especially a bar} by the nachos they serve. And we are happy to report that the In-House Nachos that came to our table packed with refried beans and generous lashings of cheese had our full attention. We wolfed them down in no time, so good were they. We also munched on mini Lamb Kofta Kababs, which were succulent and went well with the mayo. The Hungarian Paprika Chicken (from the Mains section} wasn’t spicy enough as promised but the Braised Lamb Shank beat the chicken hollow with beautiful presentation and flavours. A generous and well-cooked lamb shank sat on a bed of gooey mash, meaty jus and steamed broccoli. The tender meat was perfect to be mopped up with the mash and jus.
The DL about the ambience
The rather long flight of staircase up to Three Dots & A Dash might make you wonder about what would happen when you might take these stairs down after a drink or three! But the trek is worth it simply because both the first floor and the terrace locations are excellent with wooden accents, tiki-themes and lots of open air spaces. The terrace seating {with the Metro trundling past} is our choice and we would urge you to grab the covered but partially al fresco seats {with comfy sofas and cushions}.
So, we’re thinking…
Just stick to regular alcohol here rather than the Polynesian-themed ones if you don’t like your cocktails to be too sweet and fruity. Book yourself a spot on the terrace but under the covered section {you fickle, Bangalore weather!}.
Where: 840/1, 100 Feet Road, Metro Pillar 56 & 57, Indiranagar
When: 11am-11pm
Contact: 080 41630303
Price: INR 1,500
