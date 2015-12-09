These days we tend to judge a place {especially a bar} by the nachos they serve. And we are happy to report that the In-House Nachos that came to our table packed with refried beans and generous lashings of cheese had our full attention. We wolfed them down in no time, so good were they. We also munched on mini Lamb Kofta Kababs, which were succulent and went well with the mayo. The Hungarian Paprika Chicken (from the Mains section} wasn’t spicy enough as promised but the Braised Lamb Shank beat the chicken hollow with beautiful presentation and flavours. A generous and well-cooked lamb shank sat on a bed of gooey mash, meaty jus and steamed broccoli. The tender meat was perfect to be mopped up with the mash and jus.