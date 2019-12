This compact restaurant gives you bang for your buck with their set menus. You can sip on a glass of wine and wolf down garlic breads, pizzas, and pastas. Their five-course meal also comes with an option of dessert or dessert wine.

Where: 37/2 , Chicago Avenue, Cunningham Road

Price: INR 785 all inclusive per person {3-course}, INR 851 all inclusive per person{4-course}, INR 916 all inclusive per person {5-course}

Contact: 080 40976578

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 11am-11pm

