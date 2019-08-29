Tiny Outlet In Church Street With Great Burgers & Amazing Beverages!

Among the hustle and bustle of Church Street, it's hard to visit every other cafe and restaurant. However, I'm glad that I got to try this cute and tiny outlet which serves a whole array of dishes. The Bundle Co. is a small outlet which serves only selected unique dishes from different cuisines. Furthermore, they also serve juicy burgers with in-house made patties. The place has a lovely ambience and can accommodate 15-20 person at a time. Moving on to the service, the staff members were quite well behaved. The service was a bit slow but we can overlook that part as they prepare everything fresh, right from scratch. Coming to the dishes that we had ordered, I found them quite tasty. Not just the presentation, but also the aroma and taste were quite good. As we could see the chef preparing everything right from scratch, the experience got even better. The starters and the drinks were quite good. However, the taste of the main course (Grilled Basa Fillet) needs to be improved. The dishes and drinks I'd like to recommend are as follows: Sparkling Cranberry & Kafir Lime Peach Moscow Mule Mocha Shake Hoisin & Sriracha Chicken Wings Pesto Chicken Cheese Fries Bull's Eye Burger Nutella Cheesecake Overall, the experience was nice! Would love to visit again!