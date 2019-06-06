Ball Pit, Tunnels And CannonBall Games: This Play Center Is Kiddie Paradise

If you have a little one in your life, you probably know they are a bundle of energy waiting to be let loose. Fortunately, you can let them run wild at Tiny Tails in JP Nagar. With an enormous play structure, interactive slides, a kids store and cafe, your kids will have a gala time.

Started by Ujwala, Sushma, Chaitra and Sneha, Tiny Tails is a one-of-a-kind space that is both fun and convenient for parents and kids. In the outdoor space, not only can your kids get to run around, but they can also crawl, balance, jump and explore themselves as they play in sand and tyre pits and try wall climbing. While toddlers can go play in the ball bit or enjoy the swing set, if you have a little Mowgli on your hands, let them sweat it out at the indoor play area. Here, apart from rope courses, tunnels and the interactive slide with customised slides, there's also a foam pit, a cannonball game and LED light-beds!

And while your kids go crazy in the play area, you can get Tiny Tails to do a professional photo shoot to click perfect moments of your child and have them put together in an album (with a soft copy, too!). After all this (if you are still alive) you can go shop at their in-house store where they stock up on things like water bottles, lunch boxes and hair accessories for kids. Or, you can sit back and relax at their in-house cafe while you slurp on fresh fruit juices and eat healthy food like ragi, millet or oat cupcakes.