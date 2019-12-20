Gawk At Fine Examples Of Architecture And History At Tipu’s Summer Palace In The City

Chaotic Chamrajpet seems an unlikely place for a lovely, little palace but you’ll be pleasantly surprised on your visit here. Just a short ride from KR Market, Tipu’s Summer Palace is where you can travel back in time and get a feel of what Bangalore was like in the 18th century. If you’ve visited other palaces in the state and around India, this one is going to come across rather Plain Jane. This palace used to be Tipu Sultan’s summer house and is known for its intricate architecture and the patterned frescos that adorn the walls.

Entry is priced at INR 15 for Indians (with a small extra fee if you are taking a camera in) and it is open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM (on all days). The first thing that you’ll notice about Tipu’s Summer Palace is the sturdy teak pillars that are topped by arches that feature elegant curves typical of the Indo-Saracenic style. Do give the ceiling (especially at the doorstep) a close look since you’ll spot carved motifs all over. On the left side wall, you’ll also see a Farsi inscription that exults the building of the palace.

There’s also a gallery that mostly features laminated placards that outline the life and times of Tipu Sultan. On the second level, you can swing by two small balconies where it is said Tipu used to hold court from. Almost completely decked out in wood, you can catch a view of the neatly manicured gardens in front. And marvel over the rows of symmetrical arches in front of you.