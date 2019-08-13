An East Village Style Menu Created with Trusty Local Produce at Toast & Tonic

East Village style on the top, and a casual evening lounge below, Toast & Tonic is great for date nights, and dinners with fruitful conversation. We kicked things off on a great note with a Roasted Beet Salad (with marinated feta and honey mustard vinaigrette), and Pork belly – perfectly cooked, with a mustard glaze and crunchy slaw for company.

The Mushroom & Asparagus Risotto's Gobindobhog Rice not only had good bite, but also absorbed the mustard oil quite nicely (and the mixed mushroom definitely were stars in the dish), and complemented the richness of the sweet potato leaves and heat from the chilli to give us the winner of the evening. Equally impressive was the Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice. Asian inspired, the Kimchi and Bacon went together better than we thought it would (we do not recommend ordering this and the bacon infused Old Fashion - there is such a thing as too much bacon we discovered)! A close second was the Tuna Poke bowl, with fragrant sticky, Gobindobhog rice (also from Bengal), chunks of tuna, mustard greens, seaweed, and lots of zesty lime.

We finished our meal with Expression of Jaggery, a Pot Du Crème dessert, plated with morsels of banana jaggery cake, and served with coffee cardamom ice cream. While the texture and taste were great, we were left hunting in vain for the Noren Gur (smokey palm jaggery from Bengal), though we did find some caramel instead.