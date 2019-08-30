Head To Toast On Terrace For Its Amazing Food & Beautiful Ambience

Something new in kanakapura road. Toast On Terrace is located right next to the metro station. This pub-like the cafe is on a terrace with a spacious ambience indoor as well as outdoor. One wall of greenery inside adds the look to it, as soon as we came out of the lift we could see the bottles arranged so well when climbing the terrace they have hung the frames which tells us how Gin was started etc. Food: Menu contains different cuisines and a wide range of options. Stared with all-time favourite dish that is backed nachos which was overloaded and it was so crispy and spicy, then we had something different on the menu that was Bhel Puri inspired chatapata cheeslings, I tasted it for the first time, it was cheeslings tossed with tangy spicy chutney, roasted peanuts, cilantro and sev which tasted very good, then with another starter crackling spinach and crispy corn, the spinach was crispy abs good but the corn was not crispy instead not was a bit hard. Then for the main course, we had Vegetable loaded pizza which was okay, it was filled with butter but not cheese and broccoli was not fresh and tasted very bad. Drinks: orders some couple of beer, cocktails and mocktails which was good, they also have crafted beers (Geist). An overall good place to spend time with family and friends.