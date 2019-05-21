Tohfa - Where Fabric Meets Handicraft!

Book sleeves, earphone organisers, laptop sleeves, clutches, coin pouches, tote bags. You name it, Tohfa has it! I came across Tohfa, a Mumbai-based made-to-order venture, on Instagram. Tohfa stands true to its name in every sense! It is all about personalisation and sustainability. The products are unique in their own way and are priced affordably. As mentioned earlier, there's a wide variety to choose from. Once a person picks whatever he or she wants, they get to choose the fabric of their choice (there is a wide variety in this as well!). Post this, the product of choice gets stitched and couriered in about 10 days' time! Overall, Tohfa is a must try for the environmentally conscious and the fashion conscious!