Relish Authentic Mangalorean Cuisine At This Restaurant In Koramangala!

If you are a non-veg lover & want authentic Mangalorean cuisine, then visit Tom's restaurant. They are serving only non-veg items like seafood, chicken, mutton, beef pork, etc. It has 2 outlets one is in Koramangala & another is in Brigade Road. Very simple designed interior. Very peaceful place. Very cool wall paintings. Specious also. Staffs were very courteous. The service was too fast. I tried a lot of dishes. All were very unique in taste with Mangalorean touch. Fried basa fish was soo good and fresh. Also had tawa fried bangda fish. It was Also super fresh n good. Masala fried prawn & chilli fried prawn. Both were too yummy, spicy. Their ghee roast chicken was superb n amazing. Also tried their neer dosa and ghee roast prawn which super Yumilicious. I loved it totally. Appam & chicken curry was also too good. Pork pepper fry was too spicy and good. Their ghee roast chicken biryani was soo delicious. All over my experience with authentic Mangalorean cuisine was good. Must visit:)