Beetroot, Spinach, And Garlic: Taste Over 20 Different Types Of Chutney At This Restaurant

Too Much Chutney in Kodihalli serves over 20 types of chutney and you'll want them all. Started by Alameen, Too Much Chutney serves chutneys that we've never heard of. We're talking about flavours like beetroot, spinach, capsicum, chicken, prawn, and brinjal chutney to name a few. Head to the restaurant and ask for their daily special chutney with one of their many kinds of dose. They make only three daily specials a day where one is served for free with the dosa and the other two can be ordered by the scoop.

If you are looking for a particular flavour, make sure to call them an hour or two in advance and place an order. Chutneys are priced at INR 110 per box (300 ml). Apart from dosa, they also serve twisted bajis and pakodas. The best part? They also have a chutney subscription pack. Subscribe for either a seven day or a 30-day subscription plan wherein each day is recorded as a credit and you can use seven credits in 14 days for a weekly plan and 30 credits in 60 days for a monthly plan. A weekly plan is priced at INR 560 and a monthly plan is priced at INR 2,100. You also get fresh dosa batter along with the chutney when you subscribe to the plan.

They also serve fresh coffee decoction take home, and also can be ordered. Contact Alameen if you wish to subscribe and get fresh chutneys at your doorstep.

