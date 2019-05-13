Top Places To Buy Gluten Free Products in Bangalore

If you love grocery shopping and are looking exclusively for some gluten-free products, head to Food Hall at 1MG Mall. Food Hall is a venture of Future Group and has branches spread across several cities. It is located at the 1MG Mall, near Trinity Circle, and at VR Mall in Mahadevpura. Food Hall has a wide range of well-curated gourmet, vegan and gluten-free products. You can find some fresh produce, millet, bread and more that are gluten-free. Their kitchen also dishes out some gluten free products on occasion (and they have many samples across the store) They are also online and deliver the products at your doorstep.

