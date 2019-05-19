Bike Servicing, Accessories And Garage-Themed Cafe: This Place Is Biker Paradise

When you come across Torq92, you might wonder what exactly is it that they do. Is it a cafe, a garage or a store? The short answer is that it's everything! Head here to get your bike serviced and make sure to check out the accessory store while you're at it. And if you ever get hungry in between, head to the bike-themed cafe to gobble up some VFM food.

The garage section offers services for bikes above 200 CC. Engine oil check, brake fluid and coolant check, cleaning and lubing the chain or just an overall body retorque, they will do it all for you. Currently, they have a pre-monsoon offer where you can get your bike serviced starting from INR 600 to INR 1,750. If you're considering buying a bike, make sure to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on the kind of sales they have.

While you wait for your bike to get ready, check out the accessory store that stocks up on everything from mechanical tool sets, air fillers, helmets, gloves and riding gear. If the servicing is taking too long, hit up the cafe and have a filling breakfast. Their portion sizes are huge, which you'll appreciate when you head off for your ride!