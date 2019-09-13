North Indian, Snacks, Or Biryani: This Catering Service Delivers Food With Good Karma

Looking to cater to a large group? Torry Harris Restaurants will cook up a storm in their 18,000 square feet cloud kitchen. If your team or group is a minimum of 15 people, contact them and tell them your requirements and they’ll get it done. Their best selling meals are North Indian dishes, from simple dals and rice to shahi barwan aloo and biryani (chicken donne, Hyderabadi, or vegetarian). Apart from this, they can actually make pretty much anything when it comes to Continental, Indian, and Indo-Chinese. A nutritionist is also involved in curating recipes, so the food tastes indulgent, without the negative consequences!

For placing an order, contact them around 10 days prior to your event (especially if it’s a custom menu) with dietary preferences, and other requirements. They deliver all over Bangalore, so don’t worry about your location, and they bring cutlery and serving containers too if needed. They have a plan for any requirement. Need fine dine dinner options for a soiree? Just let them know the cuisine and they’ll get it done. Fancy corporate lunch? Yes. Healthy (but yummy) snacks for a birthday party? Done! The price depends entirely on your requirements, but don’t worry, a majority of the money made supports their We Care Foundation that works towards eradicating poverty, facilitating employment opportunities for the less fortunate, and education. So you’ll be eating for a good cause!