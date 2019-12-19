This Place In Whitefield Serves Some Yum Bruschetta!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Toscano Wine Connection

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Miraya Rose Building, 66/2, Palm Meadows, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

I love the starters at Toscano's, the vegetarian starters are amazing!!! The bruschetta was flavourful with the hummus was smooth and melt in the mouth. The mushroom bruschetta topped with juicy mushrooms. The bruschetta topped with tomatoes was nice to eat as well. Their bruschetta is the best I have ever had. Follow it up with a nice spicy Penne Arabiata!

What Could Be Better?

The Penne Arabbiata sauce could be thicker, like a rich plum tomato sauce

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Casual Dining

Toscano Wine Connection

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Miraya Rose Building, 66/2, Palm Meadows, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default