I love the starters at Toscano's, the vegetarian starters are amazing!!! The bruschetta was flavourful with the hummus was smooth and melt in the mouth. The mushroom bruschetta topped with juicy mushrooms. The bruschetta topped with tomatoes was nice to eat as well. Their bruschetta is the best I have ever had. Follow it up with a nice spicy Penne Arabiata!
This Place In Whitefield Serves Some Yum Bruschetta!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
The Penne Arabbiata sauce could be thicker, like a rich plum tomato sauce
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae
